Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder

ROMULUS, Michigan --
A Michigan man is crediting his dog for saving his family after a gunman barricaded himself inside their home.

"He wasn't a big pit bull. He was a runt. He was only 40 pounds," homeowner Kyle Brown told WXYZ-TV.

Petey the 2-year-old pit bull may have been small, but in big moments, he was just what this family needed.

Friday afternoon a gunman running from a botched carjacking jumped Brown's fence.

"As soon as I made eye to eye contact with him I could tell by the look in his eyes and by his intent ... he knew what he was doing and it was an opportunity," Brown said.

Petey felt the danger, too, and tried to attack the suspect.

Brown said, "When the pit bull came out and encountered him, he immediately pulled his gun out and shot him."

Petey was shot in the face but still chased the suspect into the next yard. Police, who had been searching for the suspect, saw him jump that fence and bullets began flying.

"The only thing I heard was boom, boom, boom, boom. There were several gun shots," Brown said.

Brown was holding Petey inside the home when he saw the suspect come back over the fence.

Brown's 10-year-old son and his friend were at home. As that suspect came up to the door, Brown tried to get everyone one out.

Seven-year-old Tommy became barricaded in the house with the suspect. Hours later he was released and the suspect gave himself up soon after.

Although still traumatized from what they went through, everyone is physically okay, except for Petey.

"Petey didn't make it," Brown said. "He not only saved my life, but he saved our lives."

He will be remembered as the runt who risked his life for his family.

Police have not released the suspect's name or the charges he is facing.
