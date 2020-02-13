Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue trapped dog after it climbed onto Pennsylvania roof

YORK, Pa. (KGO) -- Uh oh. Would your pup do this?

A dog got itself in a bind when the pooch ended up on the roof of a terrace house in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters had to get the dog down from the second floor.

It appeared to be a Siberian Husky.

Many people were wondering the same thing, "any idea what it was doing on the roof?," one person posted on Facebook.

York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services shared a video of a firefighter carrying the dog to safety on Wednesday.



The dog just looked at the firefighter before getting picked up.

No word on how it managed the great escape, but there's plenty of speculation.

"Stinker went exploring," wrote another person. "Glad he's safely off the roof!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniadogsanimal rescueanimalcaught on videodog
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News