hurricane dorian

Dog survives weeks trapped in Bahamas rubble after Hurricane Dorian

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas -- A month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas, rescuers have found a dog alive in the rubble.

The one-year-old dog, nicknamed "Miracle," was nearly crushed under a collapsed building in Marsh Harbour after Dorian came roaring ashore in September with wind speeds of 165 mph.

Earlier this week, the team at Big Dog Ranch Rescue used a drone to detect a heat signature under a pile of debris. Rescuers raced over, finding a malnourished male dog whose only way of survival was drinking rainwater.

Miracle is receiving medical treatment, therapy, food and water and is expected to make a full recovery.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has been searching the island since the Category 5 storm struck for any sign of dogs who were separated from their families. In a statement to ABC News, the organization's president and founder discussed the role technology played in finding Miracle: "The drones played a life-saving role. Miracle's discovery is a signal of hope to everyone as the Bahamas recovery and rebuilding effort begins."

In total, the organization has saved 139 dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animal rescuedroneshurricane doriandogu.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6M to Bahamas in hurricane relief
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Curry talks about Warriors first game in Chase Center arena
Fleet Week 2019: How the Blue Angels first took flight
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Man arrested for sexual assault in Dublin, police say
Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Video stream may have exposed cheater at California casino
Show More
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
Chase Center was packed for Warriors' first game in new SF arena
Warriors reveal legends medallions
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
More TOP STORIES News