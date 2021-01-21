dogs

Devoted dog chases ambulance, spends days outside hospital waiting for sick owner

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk's daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: "She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go in."

"When the door opens she pokes her head inside," he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

"She's very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly," he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogshospitalu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Dog collar uses AI to analyze meaning of barks
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID response, signs executive orders
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Biden immigration plan not enough for some undocumented residents
San Jose police investigate shooting involving officer
Tito Ortiz apologizes for anti-mask criticism of OC restaurant
Show More
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
COVID-19 live updates: San Mateo Co. to open 2nd drive-thru vaccine clinic
Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add Biden
More TOP STORIES News