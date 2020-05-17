Coronavirus

Coronavirus study: Researchers study whether dogs can sniff for COVID-19

LONDON (KGO) -- Researchers are preparing to test whether trained dogs can detect the novel coronavirus in humans

The United Kingdom announced Saturday that they will study six dogs named the "Super Six" who will be trained to sniff out COVID-19.

The group will be composed of Labradors and cocker spaniels who will be trained using odor samples. Researchers say respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.

RELATED: Can pets get coronavirus? Chief veterinarian at UC Davis says dogs, cats are likely 'dead-end hosts'

Dogs have been successful in detecting Malaria, cancer and Parkinson's disease.

Doctors hope the dogs will be able to sniff out the disease before symptoms appear.

