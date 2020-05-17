Coronavirus study: Researchers study whether dogs can sniff for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LONDON (KGO) -- Researchers are preparing to test whether trained dogs can detect the novel coronavirus in humansThe United Kingdom announced Saturday that they will study six dogs named the "Super Six" who will be trained to sniff out COVID-19.The group will be composed of Labradors and cocker spaniels who will be trained using odor samples. Researchers say respiratory diseases are known to change body odor.Dogs have been successful in detecting Malaria, cancer and Parkinson's disease.Doctors hope the dogs will be able to sniff out the disease before symptoms appear.