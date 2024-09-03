  • Watch Now

DOJ charges senior Hamas leaders over Americans' deaths during Oct. 7 attack on Israel

The Justice Department unsealed charges Tuesday.

ByPierre Thomas and Alexander Mallin ABCNews logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 9:07PM
The Justice Department unsealed charges Tuesday targeting multiple senior members of Hamas' leadership for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murdering of Americans during the terror group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The criminal complaint, unsealed in the Southern District of New York, names six members of Hamas' leadership structure and details extensively their terrorist activities on behalf of the group.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

