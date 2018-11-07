An investigation is underway in San Jose after a fire left several people without a home. It reportedly began after some sort of domestic dispute in one of the homes on Menker Avenue near Valley Medical Center. At least one injury has been reported.The San Jose Fire Department was there in a matter of minutes.Officials say the women were trapped by smoke from the unit next to them and responding units went into immediate rescue mode to bring them out.The women were quickly rescued and are okay, but the cause of the fire is now under investigation and may be suspicious.ABC7 talked to a witness, a construction worker who saw the flames and smoke, and called 911. He describes someone who quickly ran out of the building, who was challenged by someone else."We seen (sic) the smoke come out and we seen (sic) a guy just running out -- shorts, naked, shirtless -- and my buddy Art ran that way, and I ran in back of him, and I called the fire department, the police department," said Eric Alvarado."It sounds as if there was some sort of domestic dispute in that upstairs unit," said San Jose Fire Captain Mike Van Elgort. "Who and what were involved is still under investigation and is a PD matter. But from that, we then a report of a fire in that unit. If those are connected, we're going to find that out."The witness tells ABC7 news the shirtless man he saw running from the building then jumped a fence and quickly disappeared. The two-alarm fire was brought under control. There is water damage to the apartment unit below.