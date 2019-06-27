San Jose police searching for domestic violence suspect who abandoned children after chase

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say they are investigating a chase and standoff that involved a father abandoning his children in East San Jose.It all started Wednesday night when a woman at Regional Medical Center called for help, saying her husband threatened to kill her with a gun, authorities said. Police spotted the suspect's vehicle early Thursday morning. Officers say they chased the suspect's vehicle to the Poco Way Apartments near Story Road. The suspect ran, abandoning his eight and nine-year-old children in the car, authorities said.Police were unaware that the suspect had fled and a perimeter and tactical vehicle were sent to the scene. At 4 a.m. officers discovered the suspect was gone and the man's 8 and 9-year-old children were found sleeping in the vehicle.The suspect has not been apprehended and will be wanted for several charges including domestic violence, evading a police officer, and child endangerment.