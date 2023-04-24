Don Lemon out at CNN, company announces

Don Lemon is out at CNN.

Lemon said he's "stunned" and learned the news from his agent.

"CNN This Morning" anchor Don Lemon and the network have "parted ways," the company announced Monday.

"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CNN said in a statement. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The news came hours after Lemon co-hosted "CNN This Morning" alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon wrote on Twitter, "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN CEO Chris Licht told employees the network is "committed" to the "success" of "CNN This Morning."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

