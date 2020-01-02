Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man in Las Vegas: VIDEO

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Disturbing video recently released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

Authorities say the incident happened near Warm Springs Road around 12:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The video captured by a doorbell cam shows the man beating the victim and dragging her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

RELATED: Disturbing doorbell camera video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted by estranged boyfriend

Authorities in Las Vegas have not been able to identify the victim or the suspect, who was wearing a striped shirt, dark pants and brown dress shoes at the time of the incident.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasassaultabusekidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Morgan Hill
2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland
High Surf Advisory in effect until Thursday morning
2 Sonoma Co. deputies injured in crash
'Sober Curious' movement on the rise
New domestic partnership law now in effect across California
WATCH IN 60: 2 Arrested after Oakland laptop theft, remembering David Stern, New Year's swim
Show More
Minimum wage to increase for workers across Bay Area
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
Questions surface after propane tank explodes at Santa Rosa homeless camp
South Bay teen creates e-waste recycling program
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon
More TOP STORIES News