WILDFIRE

Downed PG&E power line sparked Irving Fire in Marin County, firefighters say

EMBED </>More Videos

A downed power line is to blame for the Irving Fire in Marin County, according to the Marin County Fire Department. (KGO-TV)

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
A downed power line is to blame for the Irving Fire in Marin County, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

The Irving Fire has burned 152 acres since it broke out Monday night in Samuel P. Taylor State Park - that's near Lagunitas. The fire is now 65 percent contained.

RELATED: Close call yields valuable lessons in Marin County's Irving Fire

Officials have lifted evacuation orders, but dozens of homes remain without power and it may not be restored until tonight.

See more stories, photos, and video on wildfires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirefirefightersmarin countysmokeLagunitas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Irving Fire: Close call yields valuable lessons in Marin Co.
Evacuations lifted for Irving Fire in Marin County
Irving Fire in Marin County park prompts evacuations
WILDFIRE
Grass fire near Suisun City triggers air quality alert
Oakmont Senior Living complaint investigation report reveals new details about DSS investigation
Irving Fire: Close call yields valuable lessons in Marin Co.
Evacuations lifted for Irving Fire in Marin County
More wildfire
Top Stories
Girl dies after she was found unresponsive in Pleasanton pool
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 4 storm nears Carolina coast
Apple expected to unveil latest iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods
Massive line forms for K-pop band BTS at Oracle Arena
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
AccuWeather Forecast: Autumn cold front is here
Pope summons bishops for abuse prevention summit
GM recalls 210,000 vehicles due to brake problem
Show More
Oakland house offered for free
South Bay neighbors on alert as family says pets targeted by pellet gun
Grass fire near Suisun City triggers air quality alert
Marshawn Lynch's high school photo may be the greatest thing ever
Vigil held for missing San Francisco man
More News