LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KGO) --A downed power line is to blame for the Irving Fire in Marin County, according to the Marin County Fire Department.
The Irving Fire has burned 152 acres since it broke out Monday night in Samuel P. Taylor State Park - that's near Lagunitas. The fire is now 65 percent contained.
Officials have lifted evacuation orders, but dozens of homes remain without power and it may not be restored until tonight.
