VANDALISM

Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas

EMBED </>More Videos

Underneath the paper, you can see two swastikas surrounded by a circle with lines drawn through them, and some unknown word in the middle.

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
It's mostly covered now, but you can see some of the pink paint that was used to deface a sprawling piece of artwork on the side of a building on H Street in Downtown Fresno.

Underneath the paper, you can see two swastikas surrounded by a circle with lines drawn through them, and some unknown word in the middle.

"They're looking to get attention," said Robert Whiseant. "And that's really what they want is that attention and to spark and provoke people's emotions in a negative way."

Whiseant works for Cloud 9 Productions, a sound, lighting, and stage company-they keep their equipment in this building.

They also welcome artists to create colorful and tasteful pieces at events and on the property.

The one that was defaced has been up for about three months.

Whiseant was confused when he saw the vandalism-he noticed this swastika was inverted from the Nazi Germany symbol, and he also knows the swastika, including this version, hasn't always been associated with hate.

In fact, the Anti-Defamation League says the swastika "is a common symbol across Asia, used by Hindus, Buddhists, and adherents of other religions, where it is often associated with good fortune."

Still, Whiseant believes the intent here was derogatory in nature, and possibly even directed at this specific piece of artwork, because no other buildings in the area were hit.

"I just don't understand why anyone would go out of their way to spread more hate," he said.

But this won't stop them from bringing in Fresno's best artists-who devote their time, money, and energy to make Downtown a more vibrant place.

He says they deserve all of the attention-not the vandals.

"If we can find the original artist, then I would love to come and fix his piece so we can keep his piece up," Whiseant said. "But if that isn't going to happen, then we'll replace the piece."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismswastikagraffitihate crimeFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VANDALISM
Clarion Alley murals vandalized with pro-Trump messages
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
Google helps pay to repair vandalized South Bay Vietnam veterans' memorial
More vandalism
Top Stories
'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Prop C at ABC7
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
North Bay Fires force insurance problems to the forefront for some homeowners
IBM holds event to help find solutions for disaster preparedness
Show More
Most arrested in SF Tenderloin drug operation released from custody
Trump takes aim at birthright citizenship concept with proposed executive order
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
Bart riders react to man brandishing chainsaws on train
'No one likes them:' Classic candies banned from Halloween
More News