Rescue operation underway for over 30 people in boat fire off Ventura County coast, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- A massive rescue operation was launched early Monday morning in response to reports of dozens of people in distress on board a boat that possibly caught fire off the coast of Ventura County, authorities said.

More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.



Coast Guard officials said a group of crew members were rescued, including one with a broken leg, as they worked to evacuate the remaining passengers. It's unknown exactly how many people were on board the vessel.

Ventura County fire officials said they were working to assist the Coast Guard with a boat fire.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities in the incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
