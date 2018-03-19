Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville.
At the memorial, Veterans Health Administration Executive in Charge Dr. Carolyn Clancy said she knows the three victims would want those who serve veterans to carry on this important work with honor and pride as they did.
