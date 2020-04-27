Learn From Home

Learn From Home: How to draw the Soap Squad

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grab your pencil, some paper and get ready to learn to draw some soapy friends!

ABC7 Lead Designer Donavon Brutus show us how to draw the soap squad!

Just looking for something to color? Click here to download some fun activity pages, that also includes the soap squad!

