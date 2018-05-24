Washington state driver sees object flying across road, later finds gun lodged in his bumper

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Washington state saw something fly through the air and heard an impact as he drove down Interstate 5 but thought nothing of it. (Washington State Patrol/Twitter)

LAKEWOOD, Washington --
A driver in Washington state pulled over to get gas only to find a small handgun stuck in his bumper.

According to Trooper Guy Gill with the Washington State Patrol, the motorist was driving his grey Honda along Interstate 5 when he saw a small black object flying through the air and felt it strike the front of his car.


Thinking nothing of the incident, the driver continued on for another 18 miles. When he stopped at the gas station, he found the handgun lodged barrel-first into his bumper.

Gill said his agency recovered the handgun and turned it over to local police in Lakewood, Washington. It's not immediately clear where the firearm came from.

"It could have been thrown from a car, it could have been on the road and another vehicle drove over it flinging it into the air, we just don't know," Gill told ABC News.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bizarredrivinggunsgun safetyu.s. & worldWashington
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News