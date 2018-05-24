Well...this is a first 🤷🏻‍♂️! Driver saw a small "black object" in the air while driving on I-5 and it struck the front of his car. He drove about 18 miles, stopped for gas, and found this. We recovered it and turned it over to @LakewoodPD. pic.twitter.com/Oo3KlbW362 — Trooper Guy Gill (@wspd1pio) May 24, 2018

A driver in Washington state pulled over to get gas only to find a small handgun stuck in his bumper.According to Trooper Guy Gill with the Washington State Patrol, the motorist was driving his grey Honda along Interstate 5 when he saw a small black object flying through the air and felt it strike the front of his car.Thinking nothing of the incident, the driver continued on for another 18 miles. When he stopped at the gas station, he found the handgun lodged barrel-first into his bumper.Gill said his agency recovered the handgun and turned it over to local police in Lakewood, Washington. It's not immediately clear where the firearm came from."It could have been thrown from a car, it could have been on the road and another vehicle drove over it flinging it into the air, we just don't know," Gill told ABC News.