Driver in Stumptown Coffee truck arrested after chase in SoCal

A driver in a box truck is leading authorities on a chase on surface streets and freeways in Los Angeles County on Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
A suspect in a Stumptown Coffee box truck led authorities on a wild chase in Southern California on Monday before abandoning the vehicle on a freeway, running across lanes and getting arrested.

The suspect, reportedly wanted for a stolen vehicle, was being chased by authorities on the 5 and 14 freeways, as well as on surface streets.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck a pedestrian's vehicle while driving around in circles in a parking lot before getting back onto the road. Earlier reports indicated the suspect hit a patrol car, but officials later confirmed no deputies were involved.

While on the 14 Freeway, approaching Placerita Canyon, the suspect stopped the truck on a northbound HOV and ran out of the vehicle.



The driver ran across southbound freeway lanes, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. Sheriff's deputies quickly surrounded the suspect in a wash area on the side of the freeway with their guns drawn.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident off Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon.
