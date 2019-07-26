accident

Police: Driver left scene after San Francisco crash that snapped car in half

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say the driver of the car that slammed into a fire hydrant in San Francisco's Bayview District Thursday morning took off before the police arrived on the scene.

The violent crash happened around 1 a.m. at 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue.

Investigators believe the four-door Mazda sedan hit a fire hydrant, which snapped the car's front half off.

4 hospitalized after violent crash splits car in half in San Francisco

Police say the four passengers found at the scene did not cooperate with officers investigating the crash.

Three girls, ages 11, 14 and 17, along with a 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One victim suffered broken bones, and the other injuries were considered to be minor.
