Driver suffers major injuries in San Pablo after CHP chase called off

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been transported to the hospital with major injuries after his car crashed into a fire hydrant in San Pablo this morning, CHP officers said. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) --
A man has been transported to the hospital with major injuries after his car crashed into a fire hydrant in San Pablo this morning, CHP officers said.

CHP officers began pursuing a BMW SUV, on I-80 eastbound around 3:30 a.m., according the CHP. After the driver began driving recklessly on city streets, officers said they terminated the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

CHP officers said they then began sweeping the area in an attempt to find the suspect vehicle, and located the vehicle a few minutes later, after it had hit numerous cars and a fire hydrant at the intersection of San Pablo Dam Road and San Pablo Avenue.

The suspect was described as a 24-year-old from Oakland who was transported to the hospital for major injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CHPpolice chasehigh-speed chasecar crashSan Pablo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News