Hit-and-run driver who crashed into fire hydrant, injured 4 people in San Francisco's Bay View District turns herself in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say the driver that slammed into a fire hydrant and injured four people in San Francisco's Bayview District has turned herself in.
She has been booked on felony hit-and-run charges.
Officers say the driver took off before police arrived Thursday morning on Third Street and Carroll Avenue.
Three girls, ages 11, 14, and 17 and a 19-year-old man were injured.
One suffered broken bones.
The other injuries were minor, all victims are expected to survive.
