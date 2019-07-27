Hit-and-run driver who crashed into fire hydrant, injured 4 people in San Francisco's Bay View District turns herself in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say the driver that slammed into a fire hydrant and injured four people in San Francisco's Bayview District has turned herself in.

She has been booked on felony hit-and-run charges.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 4 hospitalized after violent crash splits car in half in San Francisco

Officers say the driver took off before police arrived Thursday morning on Third Street and Carroll Avenue.

Three girls, ages 11, 14, and 17 and a 19-year-old man were injured.

One suffered broken bones.

The other injuries were minor, all victims are expected to survive.
