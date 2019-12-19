Mom punched driver who passed stop school bus, hitting and killing her children

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- The driver who struck and killed three siblings at their Rochester, Indiana, school bus stop was sentenced Wednesday and then attacked by the mother of two of the children in court.

Shepherd was convicted in October. Wednesday she was sentenced to a total of 10 years: four years in prison, three years in home detention and three years of probation.

Alyssa Shepherd was charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus while its arm was extended, causing injury. She hit and killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, in 2018 while they crossed the street to board their school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured.

The school bus had its lights on and caution arm extended.

Brittany Ingle, mother of the twin boys, charged Shepherd in court and punched her. She was arrested and will be charged with misdemeanor battery.

