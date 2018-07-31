CARR FIRE

DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.

DRONEVIEW7 flew over the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding, where home after home was burned to the ground after the Carr Fire ripped through Shasta County. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
DRONEVIEW7 flew over the River Ridge neighborhood in Redding, where home after home was burned to the ground after the Carr Fire ripped through Shasta County.

Cal Fire gave DRONEVIEW7 pilots special permission to fly over the fire zone.

The Carr Fire has become the seventh most destructive fire in California history, with more than 110,154 acres burned and six people killed.

The wildfire is threatening more than 2,500 structures and more than 1,200 structures have already been destroyed.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

