Man arrested for riding horse while drunk in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Proof that the CHP will arrest a person caught drinking and riding.The Santa Cruz CHP posted pictures on Instagram of an equine stop. It happened Sunday on State Route 251 and College Road, near Santa Cruz.The officer performed a DUI test on the man riding the horse and then arrested him for public intoxication.The horse's name is Soraya. A family member took the horse home and the man riding Soraya was taken to a sobering center.The CHP says he could be charged with DUI following an investigation.The CHP reminds us that it is also illegal ride a bicycle, motorized scooter, hoverboard under the influence.