BROCK TURNER

Dueling rallies held over effort to recall Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky

EMBED </>More Videos

With mail-in ballots already being cast, both sides of the Judge Aaron Persky recall organized final week rallies. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Election Day is one week away, and one of the most closely watched ballot issues will be the recall of Judge Aaron Persky. His controversial six-month sentence of former Stanford student Brock Turner for rape will, in effect, ask voters to decide between the independence of judges and political sentiment.

With mail-in ballots already being cast, both sides of the Judge Aaron Persky recall organized final week rallies.

The yes on recall rally was noisy with chanting. The no on recall rally was quieter.

FULL VIDEO: Aaron Persky speaks amid recall effort
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Persky, the judge at the center of a recall effort in Santa Clara County, broke his silence Tuesday.



Those who want him removed from the bench for his controversial sentence in the Turner case made their position clear.

"If judges like Aaron Persky continue to sit that they can do whatever they want," said Rebeca Armendariz, a janitorial union leader. "They can have free reign over the lives of women, over the bodies of women, without any repercussions."

However, a sole protester tried to disrupt the rally as San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco was speaking.

"If probation recommended it, why is that grounds for a recall?" said Steve White. San Jose police stepped in and ordered him to stand back.

TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault

The man in the crosshairs, Judge Persky, shook hands and thanked his supporters who are trying to defeat the recall. Among them, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, whose office prosecuted Brock Turner. Rosen was initially upset about the sentence but sees judicial independence as the reason why he's against the recall.

"To recall a judge for one bad decision is something that would have dramatically negative effects throughout our criminal justice system," said Rosen.

After the rally, ABC7 News asked Judge Persky to size up how he sees the recall going.

"My gut feeling is it will be close, and I'm cautiously optimistic," said the judge. "Again, we're going to go to the very end, getting the word out there and getting voters to stop and think about this."

While voters serve as a de facto jury, determining the judge's fate, the ballot next Tuesday will also list the names of two candidates, both women, who are running to fill his seat if the recall succeeds.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Brock Turner.

https://www.facebook.com/DavidLouieABC7/videos/1717450215005907/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stanford universityBrock Turnersexual assaultcourt casejudgesex crimesanta clara countysentencingprotestviolence against womensocietyelectionrallyStanford UniversityPalo AltoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Push to recall Judge Persky gains steam after Turner appeals
TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault
'Scary path' to be replaced at Stanford to protect students
Brock Turner victim honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Bay Area women train to combat sexual assault
Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled
BROCK TURNER
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault conviction
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
What's next after Judge Persky recall?
Roundup of California primary election results
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News