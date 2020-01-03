3 killed, nearly 500 arrested for DUI during New Year's holiday across California

At least three people were killed in crashes and nearly 500 suspected DUI drivers were arrested by the California Highway Patrol during the New Year's holiday throughout the state, the agency announced.

CHP officers made 491 arrests for suspected drunk driving during the agency's maximum enforcement period, which began 6 p.m. Tuesday and ended just before midnight Thursday.


That's the equivalent of taking an impaired driver off the road nearly every four minutes over the 30-hour enforcement period, according to the CHP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiatraffic fatalitiesduiarrestnew year's evedrunk drivingnew year's daydui crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News