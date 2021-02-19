fundraiser

Virtual cook-along fundraiser for unity with Black, Asian communities on Saturday

By Krisann Chasarik
OAKLAND, CALIF. (KGO) -- An upcoming fundraiser is counting on food to bring people together in celebration of Black History Month and Lunar New Year.

A virtual cook-along is set for Saturday, February 20 at noon to raise money for Good Good Eatz, an Oakland group that helps bridge the divide between the Black and Asian communities.

Participants will learn how to make Chinese dumplings.

RELATED: ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

The event was inspired by feelings of helplessness and anger over the recent attacks in Chinatown.

"This dumpling fundraiser is really to create an environment in which we are fueled by the anger that we felt because of these attacks, and the increased racism and tension between the two communities," said Adrian Chang, Dumplings for Unity Co-Organizer. "But then, put it into a place where we're all sharing a space together in the spirit of unity and cooking together, and eating together."

The Dumplings For Unity event will include discussions about Lunar New Year and Black History Month.
