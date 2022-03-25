From visual effects to costume design, how Oscar-nominated artists created futuristic epic 'Dune'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Dune" is one of this year's Best Picture nominees. The film has a total of 10 nominations, all for the experts who work behind-the-scenes.Besides the coveted Best Picture prize, the film's 10 Oscar nominations include visual effects, cinematography, editing, screenplay, score, sound, production design, costume design plus makeup and hairstyling."And for a lot of people, it's very significant that it's the first film they saw after the pandemic. So it was a very emotional experience for people to go and see this very unifying film," said editor Joe Walker.While the film is full of visual effects, it was also shot in the desert in Jordan."The desert has an emotion. The desert has a spirituality that, hopefully, we captured in this film," said Grieg Fraser, director of photography.The team gives a lot of credit for the film's success to the man calling the shots: director Denis Villeneuve."I think everything funnels through that one mind, that one sort of very eloquently spoken French Canadian man who has a passion for this story," said Fraser.And when part one ended after about two and a half hours, crew members had something to look forward to doing next: part two!"I was ready 100% for the next one because I couldn't believe all of that time had passed and, you know, I was totally immersed. So, yeah, I think all of us are looking forward to the next one," said visual effects supervisor Brian Connor.Creating the epic took a lot of talent, creativity and imagination."I always had a vivid imagination, always writing creative stories. And I guess when, 'Jurassic Park' came out is when I decided that's what I want to do: visual effects," said visual effects supervisor Tristan Myles.