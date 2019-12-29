Duplex fire displaces 6 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A duplex fire in East San Jose displaced six people Saturday afternoon and closed North White Road between McKee Road and Eastside Drive, according to San Jose fire officials.

No injuries were reported in the single-alarm blaze, which was called in shortly before 2 p.m., according to the fire department.

The blaze was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

One person was displaced from the duplex that burned and five other people were displaced from an adjacent unit that sustained smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.

The cause is under investigation.

