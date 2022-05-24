fatal crash

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins legally drunk when he was fatally hit by dump truck, autopsy concludes

EMBED <>More Videos

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday concluded.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said Haskins' blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before dawn on April 9. That's 2.5 times the 0.08 legal limit for driving in the state.

The video above is from a previous report on April 11, 2022.

According to the University of California, Davis, and other universities, someone of Haskins' weight, 230 pounds (104 kilograms), would have needed at least 10 drinks in the hours before his death to reach that level. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The report does not say why the former Ohio State University star had it in his system.

The report said investigators found Haskins' car out of gas near where he was hit. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins, 24, had gone to get fuel. Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. The report said he died of blunt force trauma. No charges have been filed.

PREVIOUS STORY: What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death

The Steelers told investigators that Haskins had no mental health issues and had never made any suicidal threats. They said he sometimes drank heavily and sometimes used marijuana, but was not known to use any other recreational drugs. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.

Haskins had been in South Florida training with some of his Steelers teammates. The report said Haskins had gone to dinner with teammates and then to a club with a friend or cousin, possibly in Miami. The two got into an argument and separated.

Haskins had been on the phone with his wife, Kalabrya, back in Pittsburgh shortly before he was struck, telling her he had run out of gas. She told a 911 dispatcher she was worried when he didn't call back and wasn't answering her calls. She could be heard praying on the recording after the dispatcher put her on hold to find out if anything had been reported. The dispatcher then told her to stay by her phone and someone would contact her.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting several school passing records and being named the MVP in both the Big Ten Championship game and in the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round NFL draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didn't appear in a game last season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridapittsburgh steelersnflathletesfatal crashfootballu.s. & worldman killedtruck crashcollege footballcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Authorities ID 2 women fatally struck by taxi cab in SF
2 women killed, man injured after taxi cab hits pedestrians in SF
Federal agency probing SoCal Tesla crash that killed 3
Investigation underway after person fatally hit by SF Muni train
TOP STORIES
High school stunt team used Black mannequin head as 'mascot'
Authorities ID 2 women fatally struck by taxi cab in SF
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
North Bay mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
Bay Area gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon
Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Bay Area
Vegetation fire burning in Dublin fully contained, CAL FIRE says
Show More
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
SF LGBTQ+ police say they will not march in annual Pride Parade
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
Murdered for Millions | Watch full documentary
More TOP STORIES News