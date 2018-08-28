CIGARETTES

E-cigarette industry under fire after one explodes in man's pants

EMBED </>More Videos

Stunning video shows the moment an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants while he was shopping for a television. (KGO-TV)

by Carolyn Tyler
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) --
The e-cigarette industry is under the microscope again, after a southern California man was injured by an exploding device and it was all caught on camera.

The man was shopping for a new television at the HDTV outlet in Anaheim when suddenly, without warning, there was a huge explosion.

VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants

Store surveillance video captures the drama of his e-cigarette battery blowing up in his pocket. Employees thought it was firecrackers. Store manager Antelmo Lara says, "He burned part of his genitals. it was bad. you could clearly smell burns."

Incidents like that are becoming more common. E-cigarettes are battery operated nicotine inhalers, and attorney Greg Bentley says he's currently representing hundreds of clients who claim they have been injured. Bentley say "people who are vaping need to understand they are almost playing Russian roulette because there's no rhyme or reason when or how these batteries are exploding, but they are exploding."

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and it advises consumers to use a vape device with safety features like a firing lock. It suggests vapers keep loose batteries in a case away from metal objects like keys and coins, and says don't charge the device with a phone charger.

RELATED: Controversial UCSF study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks

A group called The Consumers Advocates for Smoke Free Alternatives Association promotes vaping as an alternative to smoking. Alex Clark with the non-profit says the FDA should go further.

"We would like to see device manufacturers be able to make safer devices without having to go through a very burdensome and prohibitive process."

But attorney Bentley says the FDA delayed stricter regulations until 2020.

Bentley says, "The public needs to know this is still an unregulated industry that operates like the wild wild west."

The victim in Anaheim is said to have suffered serious burns but the manager of the store says the man finished buying the television set before going for treatment.

Get the latest updates about smoking and e-cigarettes here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smokinge-cigarettescigarettesfirecaught on cameraAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIGARETTES
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Respiratory therapist speaks about vaping dangers
SF Prop E passes, banning sale of flavored tobacco products
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
More cigarettes
Top Stories
SFPD finds headless body in home of missing man
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
Dunkin' Donuts' new Concord concept store offering new flavors
San Anselmo neighbors warned about spike in coyote sightings
Eyes of Robin Williams grace San Francisco's Market Street
Students claim SAT exam answers leaked online
Concern growing over bill that could let BART override zoning laws
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies in SoCal
Show More
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Consumer Catch-up: Fire insurance help, King Bio recall warning
More News