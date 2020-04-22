Coronavirus: Santa Clara County says 3 died of COVID-19 before US's 1st recorded death on March 9

RELATED: Which states are reopening? California continues to take slower approach to lifting shelter-in-place
The Santa Clara County coroner's office on Tuesday said it has new data which indicates deaths on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 were both linked to COVID-19.
The coroner's office performed autopsies on two people who died at home on those days. Samples were then sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Tuesday, the coroner's office said it had received confirmation that the samples from the two individuals were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the technical name for the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
A third death from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County was also confirmed on March 6.
Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
County officials said it took this long to get results back because, at that time, testing was more limited than it is today.
"These three individuals died at home during a time when very limited testing was available only through the CDC," the coroner's office said."Testing criteria set by the CDC at the time-restricted testing to only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms."
The United States now has more than 825,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, by far the most in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The nation has seen more than 45,000 deaths linked to the virus.
Worldwide there have been more than 2.5 million cases reported, with 177,000 deaths.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19