Early morning fire destroys warehouse near Oakland Coliseum

Oakland Fire Department crews are keeping an eye on hotspots after a 2-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse in East Oakland across the street from the Coliseum/Airport BART station early this morning.Arson investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.The blaze was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Hawley Street.Firefighters reported power lines down in the area. They say PG&E was on the scene quickly to turn off the electricity.East Bay Municipal Utility District was called in to boost water pressure in the area as crews fought the fire defensively.BART dispatch said service at the station was not affected.Oakland firefighters were called out to the same location at about 3 a.m. for a report of an outside fire. They located a woman using some debris to make a warming fire. She was asked to put it out.Investigators are looking to talk to her about the warehouse fire. The cause is still under investigation.