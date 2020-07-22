7.8-magnitude quake rocks Alaska, prompts tsunami warning

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake hit at about Tuesday 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of six miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The quake prompted a tsunami warning to be issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. It was not known if the temblor caused any damage or injuries.

It was felt as far away as Anchorage, which is about 500 miles away.

For other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.

The National Weather Service also said there is no tsunami threat to the California coast.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskaearthquaketsunami
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Martinez
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
ER doctors stressed, anxious at work and home, UCSF study shows
How CA, NY currently compare with COVID-19 cases 
EDD website causes increased benefit delays, identity theft risks
Stanford launches trial to see if drug can treat COVID-19
Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14, police say
Show More
Woman demands to see landscaper's 'papers' in video
SF doctor fact checks Trump's COVID-19 claims
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
SF Giants announcer 'really proud' of team's historic night
CCS sets date for fall sports to resume
More TOP STORIES News