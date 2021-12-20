6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka, no tsunami expected, officials say

6.2 magnitude earthquake off Cape Mendocino, 45 miles SW of Eureka. NO TSUNAMI THREAT. Moderate to strong shaking in parts of our area, especially Eureka south to Petrolia. Some minor damage reported due to fallen household objects. Did you feel it? https://t.co/XHJC3Y3GgN https://t.co/gPnxtiY7MZ — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) December 20, 2021

NO Tsnumani expected from this recent earthquake west of CA. Again NO Tsunami is expected. #cawx https://t.co/qLLCNjHcfw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2021

Ferndale Main Street building owner Phil Ostler tapes off a broken window at his historic IOOF building, home to Lost Coast Living. #earthquake #ferndaleca pic.twitter.com/ASm8DPf6HU — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2021

EUREKA, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Eureka in Humboldt County Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.The quake hit around 12:10 p.m. 23 miles west of the town Petrolia.According to USGS's website, there were reports from all over the region of moderate to strong shaking.Since the initial quake, there have been several aftershocks ranging from 2.0 to 3.6 magnitude.The National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted out that a tsunami was not expected as a result of this quake.Video posted to Twitter after the quake showed a broken storefront window in the town of Ferndale.At this time there are no reports of injuries.