6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka, no tsunami expected, officials say

EUREKA, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Eureka in Humboldt County Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 12:10 p.m. 23 miles west of the town Petrolia.



According to USGS's website, there were reports from all over the region of moderate to strong shaking.

Since the initial quake, there have been several aftershocks ranging from 2.0 to 3.6 magnitude.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted out that a tsunami was not expected as a result of this quake.



Video posted to Twitter after the quake showed a broken storefront window in the town of Ferndale.



At this time there are no reports of injuries.

