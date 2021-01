CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the East Bay Thursday evening.The quake hit Concord at exactly 4:48 p.m., according the USGS.People reported feeling the shaking in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, and Pittsburg.This comes exactly one week after Concord's last earthquake. That one was registered as 3.8 magnitude.