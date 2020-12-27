earthquake

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck south of Gilroy, near San Juan Bautista Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit just after 11 a.m. Sunday about two miles west of San Juan Bautista.

This earthquake wasn't the first to shake California Sunday morning.

A magnitude 3.9 quake hit at 6:44 a.m. about 14 miles from Chico and was felt as far as Paradise, according to the Associated Press.
