Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck south of Gilroy, near San Juan Bautista Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the quake hit just after 11 a.m. Sunday about two miles west of San Juan Bautista.This earthquake wasn't the first to shake California Sunday morning.A magnitude 3.9 quake hit at 6:44 a.m. about 14 miles from Chico and was felt as far as Paradise, according to the Associated Press.