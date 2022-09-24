A preliminary 4.8 earthquake reported near Northern CA coast, USGS says

The Bay Area region is highly vulnerable to natural hazards. Here are some resources and tips to make it easier to access preparedness information.

EUREKA, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near the Northern California coast on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 12:35 p.m. southwest of Eureka.

It had a 2.4km depth.

Image of a preliminary 4.8 earthquake near the Northern California coast on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from the U.S. Geological Survey.

RELATED: VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

The quake happened near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg.

There are no reports of damage, injuries and tsunami warnings at this time.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live