earthquake

5.1 earthquake in North Carolina reportedly felt hundreds of miles away

SPARTA, N.C. -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The quake happened near Sparta, adjacent to the Virginia state line, around 8 a.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Reports collected by the USGS claimed the quake was felt in parts of Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.



The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorth carolinaearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
4.2-magnitude earthquake hits LA County
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes south of Clear Lake, near the Geysers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
CA lawmaker dissatisfied with Trump's unemployment boost
San Mateo police looking for suspect in sexual assault
What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
Police investigating homicide in Oakland
UC mandates flu shot for students, staff
Show More
Here's what will look different when hotels reopen in SF
Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal
Hwy 101 reopens after protest in Morgan Hill, police say
Live music is back, bands perform at Alameda County Fairgrounds
South Bay man with cystic fibrosis waits for COVID-19 results after nearly 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News