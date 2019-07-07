Ridgecrest Earthquake

'What the earthquake': Disneyland visitors startled by 7.1 earthquake

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) -- The powerful 7.1 earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest was felt from border with Mexico all the way up to the Bay Area and even Sacramento.

Visitors at Disneyland got a lot more than they bargained for on Friday night, they certainly felt it and even saw the direct impact from the temblor.

RELATED: Dramatic video from inside grocery store shows aftermath of 7.1 earthquake

One man noticed the lights swaying and calmly is heard saying "what the earthquake" as they keep swinging.

The park evacuated people who were on the Millennium Falcon ride and it temporarily several other popular attractions including Space Mountain.

There was no damage at the park and everything was back to normal within a matter of hours.

RELATED: 7.1 quake shakes Southern California 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeridgecrest earthquakeu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake
Ridgecrest man reaches into fissure following earthquakes
Quake expert reveals which buildings in Bay Area are at greatest risk
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News