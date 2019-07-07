'What the earthquake': Disneyland visitors startled by 7.1 earthquake

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) -- The powerful 7.1 earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest was felt from border with Mexico all the way up to the Bay Area and even Sacramento.Visitors at Disneyland got a lot more than they bargained for on Friday night, they certainly felt it and even saw the direct impact from the temblor.One man noticed the lights swaying and calmly is heard saying "what the earthquake" as they keep swinging.The park evacuated people who were on the Millennium Falcon ride and it temporarily several other popular attractions including Space Mountain.There was no damage at the park and everything was back to normal within a matter of hours.