Earthquake test text goes out to portions of Oakland

Did you get this? Emergency response officials sent it out to sections of Oakland as a test. They are working on an alert system that will let you know a big earthquake is coming. pic.twitter.com/okY5B0Xxbk — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- California emergency officials tested an earthquake alert system by sending out a text to portions of Oakland at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning."I am excited. This is as public as it gets to testing a system. This is for everyone. We want it to be successful. We want to learn from it as well. We want to understand how it works," said Robert de Groot, the Shake Alert Communications Coordinator.The system isn't ready to be implemented yet but Wednesday's test in portions of Oakland is a big step. They eventually want to be able to send out texts once the shaking starts. How much notice you get depends on how close you are to the epicenter."Our goal is seconds to tens of seconds for an alert," de Groot said.Emergency response officials believe this warning will save lives."That's enough time for you to get under a heavy desk or a table, to drop cover and hold on before that shaking starts. Otherwise you would feel the shaking and then try to hide or cover yourself. That additional three seconds can make a huge difference in many situations," said Shawn Boyd, the spokesperson for the CAL Office of Emergency Services.They don't know when the test will be ready to officially use. On Wednesday, they are studying how long it takes from when the ShakeAlert is produced to when it actually reaches people's cellphone, watch or tablet. The plan it to eventually use the alert system for earthquakes that are a magnitude 5.0 or stronger.