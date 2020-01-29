East Bay police departments join forces to combat rash of car burglaries, laptop thefts

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Focusing on crime prevention is an integral part of our efforts to build a better bay area.
And that includes those frustrating car break-ins.
In the East Bay, police in several cities are joining forces to combat a recent spike.
We found Hannah Golden from Oakland at this auto glass repair shop, after thieves broke the window of her Honda and ransacked the car.
Two days earlier, her boyfriend's car got hit.
"This is the third time for us. It's definitely, not a good feeling," said Golden.
Police say it's a story that keeps repeating.
Auto burglaries are spiking by double digits in Oakland and other East Bay Cities. Smash and grabs are often caught on home security cameras.
Resident Barry Szeto says car burglaries are out of control in Downtown Oakland.
"It's the wild, wild west out here, no law and order," said Szeto.
Now, Oakland Police are joining forces with officers in Alameda, Piedmont, San Leandro, Emeryville, and Albany. Creating a roving task force, cracking down on high crime areas, one city at a time.
"The main goal here is not to just incarcerate people but get the right people and build a strong case," said Oakland Police Lieutenant Steven Nowak.
Police will also target Laptop thieves. On New Year's Eve, Shuo Zeng was killed trying to stop a thief who stole his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood. Two suspects were arrested.
"We'll be doing surveillance with undercover officers," Nowak added.
While police ramp up enforcement, they urge people to avoid being a victim, never leave valuables in plain sight in your car.
