East Bay family targeted by possible arson suspect twice in one week

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in the East Bay looking for a suspect who tried to set a family's home on fire, twice in one week.

Berkeley neighbors are fearful after a fire broke out late Thursday outside an apartment on Stanton Street, the charred entry is now off limits.

"There was an Uber driver, he saw it, banged on our door told us to come outside, I grabbed a small extinguisher, but it was something bigger," said neighbor Ashe Ashford.

A mother and son inside the apartment were trapped by the flames, they were rescued by firefighters.

"People were brought down off the balcony and evaluated by medics," said Berkeley Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe.

Fire officials believe the fire was no accident, it was intentionally set.

"We did find rags that had flammable liquid on it," said Kehoe.

The Battalion Chief says witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the fire.

On Tuesday, officials say a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a window in the same apartment but likely missed.

Ashe's mom put the fire out.

"My mom came out, put the fire out with an extinguisher," he added.

Berkeley Police are investigating, they don't know why the family was targeted. Neighbors are now worried about their own safety.

"I hope somebody comes out and says something because that's somebody's life," said neighbor Jennifer Blanchard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleyfireapartment firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News