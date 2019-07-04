building a better bay area

Lafayette fire station to open in August after disagreement with PG&E caused delay

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Lafayette is one step closer to getting a new and improved fire station, and it's partly thanks to ABC7 News.

Fire Station 16 on Happy Valley Road was closed since 2013 because of budget cuts and structural issues.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Lafayette fire station opening delayed again; Contra Costa Co. leaders say 'enough is enough'

It was supposed to be ready this past April, but a disagreement with PG&E over the placement of a meter caused a delay.

One county supervisor says ABC7's reporting last week helped apply pressure to get this milestone done.

PG&E has apologized for the hold up.

The station is now expected to open in August.
