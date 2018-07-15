East, West coasts both start off week with hot temperatures

MAX GOLEMBO
The hottest day of the summer is forecast today in the Pacific Northwest with highs reaching almost 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon, and 90s possible even in Seattle.

There is even a chance for a few record highs Sunday.

Because of the near-record heat, gusty winds near 50 mph, and a threat for lightning, the wildfire threat is very high today.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings, a heat advisory and excessive heat watches and warnings from central California to Washington.

The extreme heat will move slightly south over the next several days into southern Oregon and into California and parts of Nevada.

Heat moves east, but not for long

The heat and the humidity that has been sitting over the central U.S. is beginning to shift east into the I-95 corridor.

It will be very hot and humid on Monday from Dallas to New York City, with the heat index touching 100 in the Deep South and the mid-90s up and down the East Coast. It will feel like nearly 100 degrees in Washington, D.C.

Eventually, as we go through the week, a cold front will makes its way east and bring an end to this hot spell.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s from Chicago to New York City.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News