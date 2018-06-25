Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after chase, possible shooting

CHP officials have reopened eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond after a chase and reports of a shooting Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
CHP officials have reopened eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond after a chase and reports of a shooting Monday morning.

Richmond police were called to the 900 block of 23rd Street over a report of a person with a possible gun or rifle. When police arrived, the suspect took off in a vehicle and a chase ensued. At some point, Richmond police officers believe they were being shot at.
The chase ended in Fairfield where the suspect was taken into custody. Officials found evidence inside the car that indicates the suspect had a firearm.

Drivers can expect residual delays due to the freeway being shutdown earlier.

