Traffic Alert: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Vallejo closed for reports of shooting

A shooting was reported just after 8 pm.
CHP shut down eastbound I-80 at Magazine Street to investigate. Traffic is being diverted off Magazine Street.
A Traffic Alert was issued for the area.
There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.
Traffic Alert: All lanes EB I-80 near Magazine St in @CityofVallejo CLOSED Due to police activity. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate routes. @511SFBay Caltrans #QuickMap pic.twitter.com/sKFkMTDinm— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 15, 2019
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.