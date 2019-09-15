Traffic Alert: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Vallejo closed for reports of shooting

Traffic Alert: All lanes EB I-80 near Magazine St in @CityofVallejo CLOSED Due to police activity. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate routes. @511SFBay Caltrans #QuickMap pic.twitter.com/sKFkMTDinm — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 15, 2019

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Vallejo are closed while CHP investigates a possible freeway shooting.A shooting was reported just after 8 pm.CHP shut down eastbound I-80 at Magazine Street to investigate. Traffic is being diverted off Magazine Street.A Traffic Alert was issued for the area.There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.