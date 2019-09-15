Traffic Alert: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in Vallejo closed for reports of shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Vallejo are closed while CHP investigates a possible freeway shooting.

A shooting was reported just after 8 pm.

CHP shut down eastbound I-80 at Magazine Street to investigate. Traffic is being diverted off Magazine Street.

A Traffic Alert was issued for the area.

There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
