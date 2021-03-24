EB Highway 84 closed as Fremont police investigate shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Highway 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.

Eastbound lanes are currently shut down.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

