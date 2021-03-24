Here's why some families are hesitant about in-person learning
EB Highway 84 closed as Fremont police investigate shooting
KGO
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Highway 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.
Eastbound lanes are currently shut down.
Police are telling people to avoid the area.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
