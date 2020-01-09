7 On Your Side

Rescheduled flight threatens family's dream vacation to Cancun

By and Randall Yip
OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A change in schedule made by an airline nearly cost a young girl and her family a dream trip to Cancun with her soccer friends.

Ordinarily, an itinerary change made two months before departure is no big deal, but when it's tied to reservations to an all-inclusive resort, any change can set off an unwelcome chain reaction.

The Lawrence family gathers around 7-year-old Gianna.

The tight-knit household enjoyed an afternoon in the backyard in Oakley on a chilly winter day.

Big sister Elliana loves playing soccer, both with her team and her kid brother Jacob.

She looked forward to her vacation with other members of her soccer team and her family.

"It was going to be my first time going to Mexico and I really wanted to go," said the 11-year-old.

The family booked their flight in July with other soccer families, plus a non-refundable stay at an exclusive resort.

One month later, Interjet told the families that the flight would be delayed 24 hours and the previously non-stop flight would now have a six-hour layover.

"It was all over the news that they were having to displace flights because they were having itinerary issues," said Elliana's mother, Melissa.

At Mexico City International Airport this summer, nearly 5,500 Interjet passengers endured flight cancellations and delays.

In Melissa's case, the 24-hour delay would mean the family would be arriving at the non-refundable, non-changeable Mexican resort one day late.

"So we were going to be paying for a day we weren't going to be there, and instead of doing non-stop, we were also going to be waiting hours at another airport," Melissa said.

Melissa said Interjet had no other flights going out that week to Cancun. So she made reservations with another airline while putting in for a refund with Interjet.

"I kept praying that we were going to get the money back because obviously we needed it for so many other things," she said.

By September, the other soccer families began receiving refunds, but not the Lawrence family. Around Thanksgiving, the family suggested she contact 7 On Your Side.

She did, and we contacted Interjet.

Five hours later, Interjet contacted her promising a full refund of nearly $2,000, which she has already received.

"I had tried different emails. I had tried multiple phone numbers, and 7 On Your Side had the magic connections to get through," Melissa explained.

A spokeswoman for Interjet said she was not authorized to comment for this story.

The family had a wonderful time in Mexico.

"It was really fun," said Elliana.

"I like hanging out with her," said Jacob.

The family says the refunded money has gotten their new year off to a good start.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveloakleymexicovacationair travelconsumer watchairline7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News