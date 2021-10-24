music news

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID, cancels in-person performances, interviews

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.
EMBED <>More Videos

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome first child

LONDON -- British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down."

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called "=," which is pronounced "Equals."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronavirused sheeranmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
Texas bar gives silent treatment to Mariah Carey's Christmas hit
Cardi B to host American Music Awards on ABC
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News