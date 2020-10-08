unemployment California

WATCH TOMORROW: EDD representative to answer California unemployment questions live

Join us Friday at 1 p.m. for a live conversation with Loree Levy, deputy director for Public Affairs at California's EDD.
LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- We know many of you are still having problems with your California unemployment benefits.

Join us Friday at 1 p.m. for a live conversation with Loree Levy, deputy director for Public Affairs at California's Employment Development Department.

Submit your questions below.

To watch the stream on your TV, download our new connected TV apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. You can also watch the live interview here and on our mobile app.



RELATED EDD STORIES & VIDEOS HERE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniaemploymentunemployment californiacovid 19 pandemicunemployment
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
California unemployment backlog shrinks to 1.3 million
Job Hunting with Jobina: UPS is hiring for the holidays
CA lawmakers grill EDD on system improvements
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFFD dealing with grief after firefighter dies during training exercise
Twitter users respond after GOP congressman calls out SF during VP debate
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Surfer unknowingly has dangerously close encounter with shark: VIDEO
CA senator, Bay Area city officials announce plan legalize safe injection sites
Rap artist Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows private firefighters being detained in Napa
Show More
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
Pelosi 'at the table' even after Trump scrapped stimulus talks
Pixar's 'Soul' moves to Disney+ for Christmas Day release
Coronavirus updates: Dr. Fauci to participate in Cal COVID-19 chat
CA wildfires: Homeowners may see double digit insurance rate hikes
More TOP STORIES News