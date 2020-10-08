WATCH TOMORROW: EDD representative to answer California unemployment questions live

Join us Friday at 1 p.m. for a live conversation with Loree Levy, deputy director for Public Affairs at California's Employment Development Department.
Submit your questions below.
To watch the stream on your TV, download our new connected TV apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. You can also watch the live interview here and on our mobile app.
RELATED EDD STORIES & VIDEOS HERE:
- More unemployment checks on the way after California clears about 246,000 backlogged claims
- CA lawmakers grill EDD on system improvements, backlog of unprocessed claims
- CA EDD employee speaks out, says thousands losing unemployment benefits by mistake
- More than 3M Californians to receive lost wages assistance payments after weeks-long EDD reset ends
- East Bay woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
- Man reports fraud, EDD cuts off benefits to entire household
- EDD troubles 6 months later -- has anything improved?
- Are you getting mysterious EDD letters? Scammers file bogus claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
- California lawmakers to conduct emergency audit of EDD
- DA explains how inmates at San Mateo County jail, including convicted murderers, got $250K in EDD benefits
- Jail inmates, including convicted murders, collect EDD benefits while unemployed Californians can't get them
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- California woman shares hack for getting through EDD's overloaded unemployment helpline
- Governor Gavin Newsom unveils new task force to tackle EDD backlog
- Out-of-work Californians finally receive benefits, only to be mysteriously cut off
- Unemployed workers share how they got through EDD system to finally receive benefits
- FAQ with EDD: From getting through on the phone to $600 payments, 7 On Your Side gets your questions answered
- Unemployment California: EDD mistakenly pays workers who still have jobs